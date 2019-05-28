Acorn updates on Keurig Dr Pepper plans

Acorn Holdings confirms that it doesn't plan to sell any additional shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) other than its previously-disclosed intent to sell shares to increase the public float of KDP to approximately 20% by the end of the year.

Acorn says it sold ~64M KDP shares through registered direct sales, including the previously-communicated sale of approximately 47M shares earlier this month, bringing the public float to approximately 19%. The firm plans to pause its remaining share sales of 1% until KDP's next open window trading periods for insiders, which will occur following publication of KDP's quarterly earnings during 2019.

KDP -0.72% premarket to $29.00.

Source: Press Release