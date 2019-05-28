ARMP, BIOC among top gainers

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ARMP) +28% on encouraging AP-PA01 data.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) +24% on being awarded Chinese Patent No. ZL201080019566.9 entitled, devices and methods of cell capture and analysis.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) +17% on signing a joint venture agreement (the "JV agreement") with Shenzhen EN-plus Technologies.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) +14% on optimism over Greek snap election.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) +12% on Q1 earnings.

Jumei International Holding (NYSE:JMEI) +12% on share repurchase.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NYSE:SMI) +10% .

Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) +9% as United Airlines removed top shareholder German Efromovich from controlling the cash-strapped Colombian airline.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) +8% on new project in California at $3.7M.

Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) +8% .

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) +8% as Renault will decide on Fiat merger talks next week.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) +7% on share deals.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +7% .

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) +6% on Q1 earnings.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) +6% on $50M share repurchase program.

TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC) +6% as senhance surgical system approved in Japan.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) +5% .