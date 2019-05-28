Needham slashes NeoPhotonics FY19 estimates

Needham "sharply" cuts its NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) estimates, citing the "major damage" the company is facing from the U.S. supplier ban to Huawei.

The firm drops its FY19 revenue view from $346M to $261M and the loss per share from $0.21 to $0.76.

Needham expects "at least a 40% reduction" in revenue starting in Q3 and says the damage will be severe even if it's a temporary ban.

Last week, NPTN cut its Q2 guidance due to the Huawei ban.

NPTN has a Very Bearish Quant rating, Neutral average SA Authors' rating, and Outperform Sell Side rating.