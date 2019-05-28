Activision +5% as Goldman adds to conviction list

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is up 5% premarket after getting an add to Goldman Sachs' Americas conviction list.

The firm upgraded Activision to Buy from Neutral amid a potential inflection in the earnings trajectory, following a month of May where the company's underperformed peers and the market. Recent positive catalysts Goldman points to: new content for core titles, upcoming Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty: Mobile, and potential for new content from under-monetized Blizzard properties. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm's raised its price target to $54 from $50, implying 28% upside.