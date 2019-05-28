Delek to pay $128M for 33% stake in Plains' Red River pipeline JV

Delek (DK, DKL) agrees to acquire a 33% ownership interest in the existing Red River crude oil pipeline system from Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) for $128M, as the companies form a new joint venture that owns capacity on the pipeline.

Red River intends to proceed with an expansion project to increase the capacity of the pipeline to 235K bbl/day from the current 150K bbl/day, and Delek will increase its direct access to crude oil originating in Cushing, Okla., to 100K bbl/day from 35K, utilizing part of the new capacity through a throughput and deficiency agreement with the Red River joint venture.

Delek expects the JV to generate $13.5M-$15.5M of annualized adjusted EBITDA in its first year and to increase to $20M-$25M of annualized adjusted EBITDA following an expansion in H1 2020, raising its 2023 midstream adjusted annualized EBITDA goal to $370M-$395M from its previous range of $350M-$370M.

PAA retains a 67% interest in the JV and will continue to operate the Red River system.