Retailers with the highest tariff risk

Analysts continue to send in warnings that a fourth round of China tariffs is the "big one" that can't be recouped through higher prices or supplier moves.

JPMorgan is out with a note this morning, saying Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) would be the hardest hit on the bottom line by the tranche 4 tariff scenario, followed by Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY). Auto retailers AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) are also high on the list.