AMD soars on 7nm product roadmap

AMD (AMD +5.3%) announces its 7nm product roadmap at Computex, which includes several products across all markets set to launch in the next six months.
New products on the way: Zen 2 CPUs, third-gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors, AMD X570 chipset, RDNA gaming architecture, and the Radeon RX 5700-series gaming graphics card.
Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsey weighs in on what the roadmap means for AMD and competitor Intel (INTC -0.9%): "With 7nm Ryzen 3 PC and Rome server CPUs launching in mid-2019, Intel will no longer be able to rely on its n-node silicon advantage, and will instead lean on its incumbency and breadth of silicon as its 10nm chips are not expected out until late 2019 in PCs and 2020 in servers."
Now read: AMD May Be Eating Nvidia's Lunch »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox