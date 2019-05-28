TDS, U.S. Cellular shuffle financial leadership

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS -0.6% ) and its subsidiary U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) have changed up leadership in their financial functions with a series of executive shuffles.

Peter Sereda, senior VP of finance at TDS, has been named executive VP and chief financial officer.

Meanwhile, Steven Campbell (currently executive VP, CFO and treasurer at U.S. Cellular) will become U.S. Cellular's chief administrative officer.

And Douglas Chambers, who is chief accounting officer at both companies, will become chief financial officer at U.S. Cellular, succeeding Campbell. He'll report to Campbell.

TDS Controller Anita Kroll will succeed Chambers as chief accounting officer at both companies.

"These moves at U.S. Cellular will allow us to spend more time on strategic matters while continuing to grow and develop our leadership team," says U.S. Cellular CEO Kenneth Meyers.