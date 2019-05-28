Safe Bulkers up ~6% on Q1 earnings beat

Safe Bulkers (SB +5.6% ) says that started 2019 profitably, despite the material weakness of the charter market amid trade-war concerns, disruption of trade patterns and seasonality

Q1 revenue increased 11% Y/Y to $48.3M, primarily driven by higher average number of vessels to 41, up from 39 and increased TCE rate to $12,280, +2.3%.

Daily vessel operating expenses increased by 1% to $4,153

Operating margin declines marginally by ~80bps to 26.2%; adj. EBITDA is down ~180bps to 51.5%

Operating days increased 6.4% to 3,642; utilization expanded ~120bps to 98.7%

the company ended the quarter with liquidity of $95.4M, including $85M in cash & bank time deposits, and $10.4M in restricted cash.

