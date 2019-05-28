Stocks overcome trade tensions to tick higher

Wall Street opens on a higher note following a fairly quiet three-day weekend; S&P and Dow both +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

Pres. Trump said he expects a trade deal with China in the future but that the U.S. currently is "not ready," adding that tariffs on Chinese imports could rise "substantially."

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but France's CAC -0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.6% .

In the U.S., the information technology ( +0.8% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.6% ) and communication services ( +0.5% ) groups top the early S&P sector leaderboard, while consumer staples ( -0.1% ), utilities ( -0.1% ) and financials (flat) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices continue to rise, pushing the two-year down a basis point to 2.15% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 2.29%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.73.