Raymond James lifts Federal Realty to outperform

Raymond James upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT +0.4% ) to outperform from market perform due the REIT's stock lagging its peers, earnings growth potential, and its "ideally positioned" portfolio.

With almost 60% of FRT's property operating portfolio expected to come from mixed-use/urban or grocery-anchored assets this year, it's expected to become marginally more diverse as it increases its holdings of office and multifamily properties, writes analyst Collin Mings.

Sell-side average rating of Outperform (6 Buy, 3 Outperform, 9 Hold), SA average rating of Bullish (4 Bullish).

Mings cuts Kimco Realty (KIM -0.3% ) to market perform from outperform, as its shares exceeded his previous price target of $18 after the rising 24% this year.

Kimco sell-side average rating of Hold (2 Buy, 4 Outperform, 13 Hold, 1 Underperform, 2 Sell), SA average rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish).