Altice USA prepares to enter wireless service fray - WSJ

Altice USA (ATUS +0.5% ) is readying a wireless service launch, the WSJ notes, and is likely to join its cable rivals in trying to draw customers in a competitive American market by offering lower prices.

The company's service (likely called Altice Mobile) will cost between $20-$30/phone for unlimited data -- half as much as rivals -- and use Sprint's cell network as well as its network of Wi-Fi hotspots to deliver service.

It's set to test the service with employees in coming weeks and launch this summer, according to the report.

Wireless service launches from Altice USA and rivals already in the market -- Comcast (CMCSA +0.4% ) and Charter (CHTR +1% ) -- are an attempt to gain stickier customers even as the big wireless carriers (AT&T (T +0.2% ), Verizon (VZ +0.2% ), T-Mobile (TMUS -0.2% ) and Sprint (S -1% )) pursue 5G networks that could eat into the cablecos' home broadband market.

Major wireless unlimited plans cost $70/month or more, while Comcast and Charter charge $45/month for unlimited data (and also allow customers to opt to pay by the gigabyte at $12-$14 each).