Stage two drilling campaign begins at Chevron-led Gorgon LNG

Chevron (CVX +0.2% ) launches a multi-billion dollar expansion of its Gorgon liquefied natural gas project in Western Australia with the start of a second-stage drilling campaign to feed the facility's three production trains.

CVX says stage two will expand the existing subsea gas-gathering network at the facility on Barrow Island, with seven new wells planned for the Gorgon field and four in the Jansz-Io field.

Gorgon and the Wheatstone LNG project, also operated by CVX, supply about half of Western Australia state's domestic gas supply.