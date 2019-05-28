Stage two drilling campaign begins at Chevron-led Gorgon LNG

Chevron (CVX +0.2%) launches a multi-billion dollar expansion of its Gorgon liquefied natural gas project in Western Australia with the start of a second-stage drilling campaign to feed the facility's three production trains.
CVX says stage two will expand the existing subsea gas-gathering network at the facility on Barrow Island, with seven new wells planned for the Gorgon field and four in the Jansz-Io field.
Gorgon and the Wheatstone LNG project, also operated by CVX, supply about half of Western Australia state's domestic gas supply.
CVX operates the Gorgon project and owns a 47.3% stake in the joint venture, while Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.3%) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) each own 25% and Japan's Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA own a combined 2.7%.
