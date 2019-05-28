Orchard Therapeutics adds MPS-I program to pipeline

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX +0.1% ) has in-licensed an autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy program for the potential treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS-I) developed by Milan, Italy-based San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy.

Under the terms of the deal, ORTX will pay an unspecified amount upfront, milestones and royalties on net sales.

MPS-I is an inherited lysosomal storage disorder caused by mutations in the IDUA gene.

Other pipeline developments:

The company has brought the timeline forward for OTL-200, a gene therapy in development for metachromatic leukodystrophy. Based on a recent meeting with the European Medicines Agency, it now expects file its marketing application there in H1 2020, followed by a U.S. application about a year later.

Enrollment should commence later this year in a proof-of-concept study assessing gene therapy OTL-201 in patients with Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A (MPS-IIIA).