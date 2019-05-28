More on American Woodmark's Q4 results

American Woodmark (AMWD +1.9% ) reported Q4 revenue of $407.4M an increase of 0.4% Y/Y,

Q4 Gross margin declined by 60 bps to 21.4%; and operating margin was flat at 9.4%.

Adj. EBITDA was $63.79M (-2.4% Y/Y); and margin declined by 44 bps to 15.7%.

Q4 Sales & marketing expenses were $21.74M (-3.2% Y/Y); and G&A expenses were $26.71M (-5.3% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $190.85M, compared to $86.77M a year ago. Company generated Free cash flow of $151.46M.

Company paid down $120M of its term loan facility during the current fiscal year and repurchased 745,232 shares of common stock at a cost of $50M.

