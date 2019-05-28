Vipshop +2.2% as Citi upgrades on margin potential

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is up 2.2% following an upgrade at Citi to Neutral, from Sell.

The firm sees margins improving if the company can scale back expenses in its logistics business (in part by shifting single-item orders out to other partners) or succeeding with some strategic cooperation.

Citi's raised its price target to $8.30 from $6.40, now implying 6% upside from a current $7.82.

Elsewhere, the company's ADRs were cut to Sell at Haitong International, which lowered its price target to $6.20 (21% downside) from $7.30.