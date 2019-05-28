Poland plans to buy 32 F-35 fighter jets

"Today we have sent a request for quotation to our U.S. partners on the purchase of 32 aircraft F-35A along with a logistics and training package. It is high time to replace the post-Soviet equipment with the most modern fighters!" tweeted Poland's defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak.

The current price of a Lockheed (LMT +0.3% ) F-35A is around $90M, meaning that a purchase of 32 is likely to cost more than $2.5B.

Ten countries have already ordered, or have plans to acquire, the fifth generation fighter jet.