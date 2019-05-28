Mortgage REITs make inroads as government's role shrinks

Mortgage REITs stand to grow as the goverment's role in the mortgage market ebbs.

REITs that buy residential home loans increased their mortgage-bond portfolios by almost 28% to $308B during the last 12 months through March, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing analysis of 15 REITs by industry research group Inside Mortgage Finance. Annaly Capital Management (NLY -0.2% ) and AGNC Investment (AGNC -0.2% ), the two biggest mREITs, drove most of that growth.

The sector stands to benefit if government efforts to overhaul the housing-finance system finally make headway and allow more private capital to to enter.

Some analysts worry that REITs taking on more mortgages will put more of the market into the hands of leverage firms with minimal oversight. “To get the returns they needed, they were leveraged pretty dramatically,” said Ted Tozer, a fellow at the Milken Institute and former president of government mortgage corporation Ginnie Mae.

And mREITs' results have been mixed. Annaly's stock returned 37% over the past five years, including dividends, and Two Harbors (TWO -0.1% ) returned 7.9% compared with the S&P 500 Index's 65% return. New Residential, though, returned 144% over the same period.

In addition to buying mortgages, some REITs, including New Residential, are adding mortgage servicing rights that entitle the owners to a stream of income from performing tasks like collecting mortgage payments, dealing with taxes, and handling delinquencies.

Other mortgage REITs: CIM, ARR, ORC, NYMT, WMC, MFA, AI, IVR

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT