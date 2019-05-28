Fabrinet -3% target cut for indirect Huawei exposure

Needham snips its Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) price target from $70 to $62, citing the U.S. actions against Huawei and maintains a Buy rating.

The firm says that while Fabrinet isn't a direct supplier to Huawei, at least 10% of FN's business is exposed to the risk through customers.

Lumentum and NeoPhotonics are Fabrinet's largest customers, and both cut guidance last week due to the Huawei ban.

Needham cuts FN's revenue, earnings, and gross margin estimates, but expects to reverse the action if a trade deal is reached.