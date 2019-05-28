Amazon cutting small wholesale suppliers - Bloomberg

In the coming months, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will stop placing bulk orders with thousands of smaller suppliers, according to Bloomberg sources.

Amazon wants to cut costs and prioritize wholesale purchases with larger brands, including Sony and Procter & Gamble.

The plan is currently in motion but could still change or terminate.

Amazon's statement to Bloomberg: “We review our selling partner relationships on an individual basis as part of our normal course of business, and any speculation of a large scale reduction of vendors is incorrect.”