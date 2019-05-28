Barrick Gold to invest $1B in Pueblo Viejo mine expansion

Barrick Gold (GOLD -1.5% ) said it was considering a $1B expansion of its Pueblo Viejo mine, in the Dominican Republic

The expansion includes processing plant and tailings capacity and with a potential to extend the life of the mine into 2030s.

The mine is a 60-40 JV with Newmont Gold, and both the companies have already invested $5.2B in Pueblo Viejo.

Pueblo Viejo began production in 2012, and in 2018, it churned out 581,000 ounces of gold at AISC of $623/ounce and forecast to produce 550,000 to 600,000 ounces in 2019 at an AISC of $610-$650 an ounce.

