CLPS +8.1% after noting year's progress

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) jumps 8.1% after the microcap's chairman releases a letter to shareholders outlining progress the fintech firm has made in the year since it's been listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Notes that the company is devoting resources for technology innovation in areas such as blockchain, robotic process automation, cloud applications, big data and credit-card solutions.

The company is working on making internal operations more efficient and developing new financial IT talent through cooperation with Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

Also implemented an online technical training platform based on blockchain, and signed an MoU with Ngee Ann Polytechnic to further develop financial IT talent in Singapore.