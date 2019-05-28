Brazil's top court to decide on Petrobras divestments Thursday - Reuters

Brazil's Supreme Court is set to issue a key decision on Thursday that could hold up billions of dollars of planned sales by Petrobras (PBR +1.1% ), Reuters reports.

The president of the Supreme Court has included in the Thursday agenda a discussion of whether some privatizations by state-run firms need congressional approval and need to be carried out through an auction.

If the court decides the requirements must be met, it could throw into flux major planned transactions, including the sale of eight refineries which could fetch $15B, PBR's Araucaria Nitrogenos fertilizer unit, and the TAG gas pipeline unit the company has agreed to sell to France’s Engie for $8.6B.