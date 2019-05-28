Soliton up 81% on FDA nod for tattoo removal device

Thinly traded micro cap Soliton (SOLY +81.2% ) is up on a 16x surge in volume following its announcement that the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) device for tattoo removal.

Specifically, its is indicated as an accessory to the 1064 nm Q-Switched laser for black ink removal on the arms, legs and torso in Fitzpatrick Skin Type I-III (fair-skinned) people.

The company says that it is developing higher energy versions of acoustic pulse devices for treating cellulite and other indications.