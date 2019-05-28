Procter & Gamble seen as 'relatively' attractive

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian thinks Procter & Gamble (PG) will take a pause after the 44% 52-week rally in share price, especially with some tough comparable quarters just ahead for the consumer products giant.
Despite the near-term caution, Mohsenian and team keep an Overweight stance on P&G due to the "high quality" top line strength. "PG's stock is not as compelling post the run-up, but on a relative basis we still see the stock as attractive, particularly vs. the broader HPC group and to some extent even the rest of our staples coverage," writes Mohsenian.
