Stocks pare gains as trade tension weighs on markets

Stocks fluctuate, erasing much of their early gains, and Treasuries advance, pushing yields to a 17-month low, as President Trump's comments that tariffs on Chinese goods can rise "substantially" put pressure on equity markets.

The S&P 500 rises 0.2%, paring its earlier gain of 0.5%. Nasdaq, up 0.4%, had risen as much as 0.7%. And the Dow increase of 0.2% compares with its earlier gain of 0.5%.

Communications services (+0.7%) and consumer discretionary (+0.4%) outperform the broader market, while consumer staples (-0.6%) and utilities (-0.5%) lag.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 2.287%.

Crude oil rises +0.3% to $58.79 per barrel.