A downscaled Traton IPO coming next week?

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY +1.4%) is looking to officially launch the stock market listing of its trucks unit Traton next week with a smaller deal size than originally anticipated, Reuters reports.
The 10%-15% float, worth around €2B, falls short of Traton CEO Andreas Renschler's original expectations. Last summer, he talked of selling a quarter of the company for more than €6B.
The deal could also allow the company to build a war chest to deepen its relationship with Navistar (NAV +3.4%), a U.S. truck maker in which it now owns a 16.85% stake.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox