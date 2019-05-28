A downscaled Traton IPO coming next week?

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY +1.4% ) is looking to officially launch the stock market listing of its trucks unit Traton next week with a smaller deal size than originally anticipated, Reuters reports.

The 10%-15% float, worth around €2B, falls short of Traton CEO Andreas Renschler's original expectations. Last summer, he talked of selling a quarter of the company for more than €6B.