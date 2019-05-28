Dick's Sporting Goods Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dks has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.