Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.43 (+23.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $730.79M (-0.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, anf has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.