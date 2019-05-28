Descartes Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.6M (+17.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, dsgx has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.