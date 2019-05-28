Mosaic's Brazilian unit resumes operations at Catalao mine

Mosaic (MOS -0.6% ) says it resumed mining operations at its Catalao mine in Brazil, after production was suspended starting in April.

The Mosaic Fertilizantes had stopped production at its Tapira and Catalao phosphate mines after failing to obtain a deadline extension for providing stability certification for three of its tailings dams.

MOS also says it received a safety certificate for one of its two dams at the Tapira mine and expects to obtain safety clearance for the second dam during Q3.

Mining regulations in Brazil have been affected by January's Vale dam disaster that killed hundreds of people, prompting new rules to avoid further accidents.