Dolphin Drilling terminates the management

Amid restructuring, all of the Dolphin Drilling (OTCPK:FOEAY) management has given notice of termination to all of its employees, including CEO Ivar Brandvold and CFO Hjalmar Krogseth Moe.

The termination will take effect following the expiry of the employees' notice period, which for most employees is 3 months; notice period for the CEO and CFO is six months.

The operations of the drilling business of the group is expected to continue uninterrupted, and the new CEO of the drilling business will be Bjørnar Iversen.