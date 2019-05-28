Ex-CEO Petit continues squabble with MiMedx board

Refusing to go quietly (or just refusing to go), an attorney representing former MiMedx (OTC:MDXG) CEO Parker "Pete" Petit and other former executives has issued a statement taking umbrage with the board's "specious findings" related to its investigation into the company's revenue recognition practices and alleged misbehavior by Mr. Petit and other senior managers.

The attorney attempts to rebut the board's findings, adding that most of the negative conclusions relate to "questions of business judgement and accounting methods," referring to them as matters of opinion. The executives' judgement, led by Mr. Petit, appeared to be the source of the problems, however.