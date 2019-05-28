Capri Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+12.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cpri has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.