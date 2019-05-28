58.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $435.02M (+10.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wuba has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.