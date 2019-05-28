Jefferies latest to trim rating on Sina

Jefferies has downgraded Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) to Hold, from Buy.

That's one of a set of analyst reactions after the company missed revenue expectations. Macquarie downgraded to Neutral on Friday.

Two other firms have lowered their price targets while keeping Buy ratings on: Benchmark cut its target to $78 from $108, while Bank of America cut its target to $108 from $120.

Jefferies has trimmed its target to $45; that implies 12% upside from current pricing.

Sina currently has a sell-side average rating of Outperform, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bullish, and Quant Rating of Very Bearish.