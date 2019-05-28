Husky Energy hikes five-year cash flow target, cuts capex guidance

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +1.9% ) is higher after unveiling its five-year plan that nearly doubles its free cash flow target and cuts its capital spending outlook.

Husky, which is holding its Investor Day in Toronto today, sees total free cash flow before dividends reaching C$8.7B during 2019-23 compared with its previous estimate of C$4.8B during 2018-22 while increasing production by ~100K bbl/day through 2023.

The company also reduces its 2019-23 capital spending outlook by ~C$1.7B to an annual average of C$3.15B vs. its prior estimate of C$3.5B during 2018-22; for 2019, Husky reiterates plans to spend C$3.3-C$3.5B while producing 290K-305K boe/day.

Husky also says it continues to explore the potential sale of its Canadian retail and commercial fuels business and Prince George Refinery, "with both assets attracting strong interest."