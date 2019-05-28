Bank of Montreal Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.33 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.6B (-0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, bmo has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.