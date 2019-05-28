Keysight Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, keys has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.