Enterprise to extend south Texas ethylene pipeline network

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +0.5% ) announces plans for a 90-mile extension of its ethylene pipeline and logistics system further into south Texas.

EPD says the new Baymark pipeline will provide access to a high-capacity ethylene storage well the company is repurposing at its Mont Belvieu, Tex., complex, as well as connectivity to the ethylene export terminal currently under construction at Morgan's Point.

EPD says the pipeline is supported by long-term customer commitments and is scheduled to begin service in Q4 2020.