Easterly buys FBI office, sells customs facility

Easterly Government Properties (DEA -0.6% ) acquires a 137,679-square-foot FBI Field Office in New Orleans, bringing the number of FBI field offices it owns to nine of the agency's 56 and making DEA the single largest private owner of FBI field offices in the country.

Separately, the company sold its 59,322-square-foot U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility located in Chula Vista, CA.

“With a recently executed lease renewal, we were well poised to earn an attractive yield on this disposition while simultaneously lowering the average age of the Company’s overall portfolio," said Easterly CEO William C. Trimble III.

With the recent transactions, Easterly now owns 66 properties totaling 6.1M square feet and maintains 100% portfolio occupancy.

Terms of the deals weren't disclosed.