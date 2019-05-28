Upland Software +3.6% on acquisition, raised outlook

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) acquires Kapost for $45M in cash at closing with an additional $5M payable in 12 months.

Kapost is a content operations platform provider for sales and marketing. The company will join Upland’s Enterprise Sales Enablement and Customer Experience Management solution suites.

The acquisition will be immediately accretive to UPLD's adjusted EBITDA per share and is expected to add $15M in annualized revenues.

UPLD raises its Q2 outlook to revenue of $50.5M to $52.5M and adjusted EBITDA of $17.9M to $18.9M.

Raised FY19 guidance has revenue of $209-$213M and adjusted EBITDA of $76.5-$78.9M.