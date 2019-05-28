Baozun Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $184.79M (+25.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bzun has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.