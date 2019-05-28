Hamilton Lane Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.15M (-13.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, hlne has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.