Palo Alto Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $704.89M (+24.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, panw has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 6 downward.