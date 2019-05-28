Goldman adds three to top committee - Reuters

Goldman Sachs (GS -1% ) names three new executives to its management committee, including the co-presidents of its Asia Pacific region and its treasurer, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo.

The addition of Todd Leland and James Paradise, who head the bank's Asia regional operations, excluding Japan, reflects the "importance of the Asia Pacific region to the firm's strategy," wrote Goldman CEO David Solomon.

Beth Hammock, the company's global treasurer, was also named to the committee, which is involved in major operational and strategic discussions.