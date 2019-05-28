Veeva Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $238.69M (+22.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, veev has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.

