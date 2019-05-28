Occidental Petro eyes $10B-$15B in divestments for Anadarko deal

Algeria's energy minister backtracks a bit from his weekend statement that he would attempt to block Total's (TOT -0.4% ) planned $8.8B sale of Anadarko Petroleum's (APC -0.2% ) assets in the country, saying the government is open to a compromise; TOT's purchase depends on Occidental Petroleum's (OXY -1.5% ) successful acquisition of APC.

Dealmakers say OXY's most likely sale prospects are APC's offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico and its pipeline business, Reuters reports, adding that several major oil companies with deepwater experience - such as Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), TOT and APC's majority-owned Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) - could be willing to buy the GoM assets.

The longer OXY takes to reduce debt from the deal, "the longer they stay in the doghouse with investors," says Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland.

If OXY can sell the offshore business and close the TOT deal, the company could hit a $10B-$15B divestment target, which could make it less likely that it would sell any of its onshore or pipeline operations says Tortoise Capital portfolio manager Matt Sallee.