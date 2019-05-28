Columbia Sportswear CEO calls tariffs disruptive

Columbia Sportswear (COLM +0.3% ) is the latest consumer products giant that says it will pass on the costs of tariffs to consumers.

Though not directly in the line of the tariffs already enacted, Columbia CEO Tim Boyle says the trade battle has been very disruptive for the company.

"The big issue is really the uncertainty we face in trying to grow our business; we’re spending way too much time worrying about Mr. Trump’s trade war as opposed to selling our products," notes Boyle. He says the company has moved distribution projects to other nations in reaction to some of the tariff issues.