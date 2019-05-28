Consolidated-Tomoka Land acquires single tenant property, sells multi-tenant property

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEMKT:CTO) acquires a 46K square foot building on 3.09 acres in Falls Church, VA for ~$21.25M.

The property is currently leased to 24 Hour Fitness USA and has ~9 years remaining on the current term and includes rental escalations.

The company sells 112K sq. ft. multi-tenant retail property in Florida for ~$18.25M, thereby estimating the gain of ~$0.42/share.

The proceeds from the sale will be used for the purchase of the 24-hour fitness through the 1031 like-kind exchange structure

After adjusting for the transactions, the income property portfolio contains 47 properties, with 42 being single-tenant and 5 remaining multi-tenant properties.